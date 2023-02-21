Christchurch to host cyclone relief concert

Neil Finn and Lorde will perform at the Christchurch Town Hall on Friday. Photos: NZ Herald

As the country grapples with the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, musicians are teaming up with Red Cross New Zealand for a one-off relief concert in Christchurch to raise money for those affected.

The cyclone the North Island's northernmost region on February 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.

This morning, it was announced that a fundraising show will take place on Friday - with all profits being donated to The Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund.

Featuring performances from New Zealand’s biggest artists including Neil Finn, Tiki Taane, L.A.B, Marlon Williams and Lorde, the stars will perform at the Christchurch Town Hall.

Many of the artists were already due to be in the Garden City this weekend, for the sold-out Electric Avenue concert the following day in Hagley Park.

Former Crowded House singer Finn said of the last-minute concert: “It seems natural and fitting that we gather together now, play music and raise money for the people whose lives and livelihoods have been upended.

“I am grateful to have this opportunity to lend a hand. Already many of New Zealand's finest musicians have put their hands up too. A night of diverse and magical music is assured at the Christchurch Town Hall on Friday. It’s our show of solidarity and support.”

While a statement released by organisers acknowledged the devastation brought to communities in Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay and Northland, “the impacts of which will be felt for years to come."

Those visiting Christchurch for Electric Avenue have been encouraged to turn up to support.

Tickets for Friday's event are $129.90 and go on sale at 2pm today. Electric Avenue 2023 attendees have exclusive access to purchase tickets from midday.

Electric Avenue’s director Callam Mitchell said he received a call from promoter Brent Eccles last week, who pitched the relief concept to him.

“We were all in. Having experienced the devastating earthquakes here in Christchurch, we understand the pain and the long road ahead.”

Eccles believed the concert was the perfect opportunity for Kiwis to help with relief efforts in a small but significant way.

Lorde, Neil Finn and L.A.B were the first to put their hands up to support the idea, he said.

“I know that they will verbalise our emotions and feelings so well on the night as the star-studded show’s rangatira.”

The show’s full line-up is Neil Finn, Lorde, L.A.B., Marlon Williams, Supergroove, Tiki Taane, Lee Mvtthews, PRINS, 1 Drop Nation, Emma Dilemma and Big Sima.

The night will be hosted by NewsHub presenter and Ōtautahi local Mike McRoberts.

Details

What: Ōtautahi 4 Aotearoa, Cyclone Gabrielle relief concert

Who: Neil Fin, Lorde, Marlon Williams and more

When: Friday, February 24

Tickets: General public tickets on sale from 2pm on Tuesday, February 21 via ticketek.co.nz