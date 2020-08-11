City chorus' gift to 'music lovers'

Members of the Christchurch City Chorus did not let the Covid pandemic stop them from doing what they love.

Sixty-two members of the group met online to make this video as a lockdown project.

“Covid 19 caught the world by surprise; people’s lives have changed course in major ways, and will never be the same again," a Christchurch City Chorus spokeswoman said.

"Tragically all choirs around the world stopped dead in March as the world went to lockdown, choirs are considered high risk as singing could be covid-19 super-spreaders.

"The only option for singers was to go virtual.

"(The chorus) are happy to share these lockdown memories as a gift of joy to all music lovers in Christchurch."