Country music star spotted hunting in Canterbury

Luke Combs headed out for a hunt with New Zealand Safaris. Photo: New Zealand Safaris / Facebook

Country star Luke Combs won the hearts of his Kiwi audience at Spark Arena last night - and not just because they love his music.

He confessed to the crowd that he headed to Aotearoa early so he could see an All Blacks game, take in the great outdoors, and go hunting - the full Kiwi experience.

“New Zealand huh ... well damn. I’ll tell you it’s an honour to be here in your amazing country,” he shared onstage.

“I’ve been here about four days now. Shot a red stag and been to an All Blacks game. I’m really having a good time.”

Yesterday ahead of the show, New Zealand Safaris - based in Fairlie in Mackenzie Country - shared a snap of one of their guides posing with the country star in the snow as they prepared to head out for a hunt.

“One of the most down to earth, humble, genuine people I’ve ever had the privilege of guiding,” the post read.

“Luke Combs. More photos later ...”

And his fans loved to see it, with hundreds flooding the comments on the post.

“Awesome stuff, he mentioned he shot a red stag at the concert tonight,” one concertgoer wrote, with another sharing, “On ya Luke, hope you enjoyed a good stag.”

“So freakin’ awesome! Glad he was able to experience this hunt of a lifetime and with an amazing outfitter!” another commented.

Another fan wrote, “I knew it. He’s a hunter and gatherer so why would he not do that in the most beautiful country in the world,” adding a heart emoji.

It wasn’t Combs’ only outing over the weekend. He rubbed shoulders with several All Blacks following their win against the Wallabies last week, as he was seen chatting with the team in the change rooms post-test match in a clip shared on the All Blacks Instagram page.

“@lukecombs showing some love for the boys today”, was written in the caption with the singer’s Fast Car - originally written by Tracy Chapman - being played over the clip.

The music star himself is a big rugby fan, revealing in an interview with the Herald last year that he played throughout college and was one try away from making it on the USA Eagles rugby team.

Several All Blacks also attended last night’s show, returning the favour - with Dane Coles and Dalton Papalii spotted singing their hearts out to every song.