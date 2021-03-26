Friday, 26 March 2021

The Court Theatre recasting trans role after complaints

    A scene from Things I know to be True. Photo: Supplied via NZH
    The Court Theatre has apologised and is recasting a role after complaints from the transgender and gender diverse community over a new play.

    Things I Know to be True has already opened at the Christchurch theatre and runs until April 17.

    A transgender character, Mia, is played by cisgender actor Simon Leary.

    Artistic director Dan Pengelly said the court offered its sincere and unreserved apologies for the distress caused by the casting decision.

    Image: Facebook
    He said with the agreement and support of the original cast member, it was taking the necessary steps to recast the role.

    The play runs until April 17 at the Court - and is being made into a TV series starring Nicole Kidman.

    In a post on the theatre's Facebook page, it said: "We appreciate the courage of the artists and members of the community who have communicated with us over this issue, we offer our thanks for reaching out.

    "We commit to putting in place measures to ensure this new cast member will be supported, and we are seeking guidance from experts in the trans community."

     

     

