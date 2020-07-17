Delta Goodrem announces Christchurch show

Delta Goodrem. Photo: Getty Images

Australian singer Delta Goodrem has announced she will play at the Christchurch Town Hall next year.

Goodrem will bring her Bridge Over Troubled Dreams tour to Christchurch on April 24, 2021, after playing Wellington and Auckland.

Christchurch - Saturday, April 24 - Town Hall

Wellington - Thursday, April 22 - Michael Fowler Centre

Auckland - Friday, April 23 - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre

"All these years I've wanted to bring the show to New Zealand," she told NZ Herald.

"Especially at the moment it's so important to have things like this to look forward to."

The Voice judge has been keeping busy during the Covid-19 lockdown making a new record.

"I was able to take time to feel the gravity of what's happening," she said.

"And then I sat down at my piano and started making music."

Goodrem performed for the One World: Together At Home global concert and kept in touch with her fans through online performances called "Bunkerdown Sessions".

Fans can look forward to new music as well as the classics in her tour performances.

"I'll always play the songs people have loved throughout the years," she says.

"I'm quite spontaneous during shows, the band are always on their toes."

Pre-sale tickets were available from Wednesday, July 15, with general tickets on sale from Monday, July 20.