Explore the moon in Canterbury over the school holidays

Photo: Getty Images

An out-of-this-world exhibition will land at Canterbury Museum this weekend.

On tour from the Nelson Provincial Museum, Our Moon: Then, Now and Beyond explores the past, present and future of the earth's nearest celestial body.

It’s a hands-on exhibition for Canterbury families to enjoy during the school holidays.

The centrepiece will be the installation MOON by British artist Luke Jerram, a 4m-diameter glowing orb, printed with high-definition imagery of the moon’s surface.

The exhibition covers early attempts to uncover the moon’s secrets through astronomy and the space race which led to humans standing on the moon for the first time in 1969.

Visitors can relive the moon landing from the comfort of a replica 1960s living room or roleplay a rocket launch.

In the Now section, they can use a tellurion to learn about the moon’s orbit, or become familiar with the Maramataka: the Māori lunar calendar with modern applications.

The Beyond section explores the potential of New Zealand’s space economy. Visitors can imagine what a future lunar base might look like and build it with blocks.

Christchurch artist Hannah Beehre’s Tunnel (2018), an artwork using painted velvet and a mirrored floor to create the experience of walking through space, will return to the museum as part of the exhibition. It debuted in the museum as part of the SCAPE Public Art Season 2018.

Museum acting public engagement manager Neil Phillips said he expects Our Moon to be a success with Canterbury families.

"We know many parents look for indoor activities for their kids during winter.

"Our Moon will be perfect for keeping young brains busy on those wet winter days.

"I hope Canterbury families take ‘one small step’ of their own to visit their museum."

Our Moon: Then, Now and Beyond will open on July 4 at Canterbury Museum and close on November 8.

It is presented by Nelson Provincial Museum in partnership with Rātā Foundation, Cawthron Institute and the Embassy of the United States of America.