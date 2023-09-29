Falling 'head over heels for the art of quilt-making'

Giselle Bockman gets ready for the Christchurch Quilters exhibition. Photo: Supplied

The annual Christchurch Quilters exhibition opens on Wednesday.

“Fractured” will showcase a variety of members’ quilts and two guest exhibitions. The exhibition will be held at Riccarton High School from Wednesday, October 4, to Saturday, October 7.

The textile art will include contemporary, modern art, pictorial and landscape, and traditional and upcycled quilts.

Giselle Bockman joined the not-for-profit Christchurch Quilters in 2017, after spotting an advertisement for a free-motion quilting class. She has been a member since.

“CQ is not just any quilting group; it’s a vibrant community of generous and creative souls,” she said.

Bockman has always been a crafter with a passion for painting, cross-stitch, candle and soap making, knitting and other creative projects.

However, sewing holds "a special place" in her heart. Her quilting journey began with a small Brother sewing machine.

“A gift from my grandparents,” she said.

“My admiration for quilters started early. I recall one of my aunts crafting beautiful quilts for her children, including an intricate appliqué cat quilt.

“It was only years later, after moving to Christchurch, when I decided to take a quilting class that I fell head over heels for the art of quilt-making."

She has participated in a variety of classes such as appliqué, dying and printing fabrics, and patchwork blocks.

“I’ve also begun to enter my work in competitions, most recently winning a SewEzi table (a portable sewing table) from an online competition,” Bockman said.

“Whether you’re an experienced quilter or simply appreciate the beauty of textile art, Christchurch’s biggest Quilt Exhibition in 2023 promises a day of inspiration, creativity, and fun for all.

“Join us in celebrating the rich tapestry of talent within our quilting community.”

Raffle ticket prizes include a sewing machine donated by Bernina, two quilts and fabric, among other prizes.