Fired-up for the Chili Peppers

Ticket giveaway winner Tania Stevens is ready to take her husband to the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Tania Stevens didn't expect to surprise her husband with Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets for his birthday, until she got lucky.

Mrs Stevens took home a double pass to today’s concert after winning an Otago Daily Times giveaway.

She said she and her husband Murray liked the band, but mainly just enjoyed seeing live music together.

They had seen a lot of big concerts together, such as Rod Stewart and Roger Waters, she said.

It was Mr Stevens’ birthday yesterday and it was great to be able to surprise him with the tickets.

They were having a busy week, as he got back to town from a business trip only yesterday and then they went out to dinner.

Today they would be going straight to the concert from work.

When asked if she had a favourite Chili Peppers song, she said it "had to be the classic" Californication.

Dunedin’s hospitality industry has also been preparing for the big day.

Hospitality Association branch president Mark Scully said a lot of people would be looking for a late lunch or dinner on either side of the concert.

It was the only show the group was doing in the South Island, so people would be travelling from all over to see the performance.

Economically it would be "wonderful" for the city, he said.

It was similar to having a big rugby match on, but it was an opportunity to serve a different clientele.

The band will be performing with Post Malone at Forsyth Barr Stadium from 5.30pm today.