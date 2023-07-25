First artists announced for R & A include Benee and Fat Freddy's Drop

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Taking place in the Cardrona Valley on December 29-31, the international music festival will also feature acts such as Chanel Tres, Kaylee Bell, Home Brew, Bicep, Sigma, Ross From Friends, My Baby, Calibre and Disrupta.
In addition to acts performing across five stages, the festival will ring in New Year's Eve with Synthony, a music event featuring an orchestra and fireworks show.
Event organiser Alex Turnbull said they were "immensely proud" of this year’s lineup.
"We have worked hard over the years to build an inclusive event, with a little something for everybody — performers and festival goers alike — and 2023 promises to be another exciting and welcoming festival for all.”
More artists are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.
Now in its 13th year, the three-day festival welcomes 10,000 partygoers and more than 6000 campers, 40% of the festival goers coming from outside the region.
A ticket pre-sale starts tomorrow at 6pm, while the general sale begins at the same time on Wednesday.
The full lineup so far is Benee, Bicep, Bontempo, Calibre, Chanel Tres, Disrupta, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Home Brew, Kaylee Bell, Nice Girl, Ocean Alley, Paige Julia, Ross From Friends, Sigma, Synthony (NYE Spectacle), and My Baby.