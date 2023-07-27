Football star pulls pints in pub

Alisha Lehmann : Getty Images

Swiss superstar Alisha Lehmann was in action in Dunedin today - but not on the football pitch.

Lehmann was pouring pints at The Brew Bar in city this afternoon, while watching the US v Netherlands game with some of her team-mates.

The Aston Villa striker has the biggest Instagram following of any female player on the planet and fans in the bar were queueing up for selfies.

Switzerland take on New Zealand at Dunedin Stadium on Sunday evening in a crunch game which could determine which team progresses if the Fifa Women's World Cup.