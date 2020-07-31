Great things to do this weekend

Chill in the City

Wrap up warm this weekend and head into Cashel Mall for the Chill in the City. You can have a go at ice-skating on a state-of-the-art rink that has been set up on the corner of High and Cashel streets, go for a ride in a Hagglund, get a selfie with Huskies, or have a go at tobogganing.

The ice skating costs $5 for a half hour session while a gold coin donation will be requested for the Hagglund rides and selfies with the Huskies. All the money raised will go to the City Mission.

Helmets and gloves are essential for the ice skating. Some will be available at the rink, but it is recommend your bring your own. More information here.

The Court Theatre’s Garage Sale

In the market for some vintage or retro goodies? The Court Theatre is holding a fundraising garage sale on Sunday to get rid of some of its overflowing costume department.

All sorts of treasures, including some vintage wedding dresses, will be up for grabs, with prices starting at just $2.

The garage sale is being held at The Court Theatre’s Bernard Street base from 10am to 4pm and all the money raised will be used to support the theatre company. More information here.

Ancient New Zealand: Squawkzilla and the Giants

For a spot of indoor fun, head to Canterbury Museum with the kids and check out Ancient New Zealand: Squawkzilla and the Giants.

This exhibition gets you up close to life-sized models of New Zealand’s lost monsters and shows how scientists are using fossils to uncover our country’s tropical past.

Kids can complete an activity sheets and earn a pack of collectable cards featuring the lost monsters of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Canterbury Museum is open daily from 9am to 5pm and entry is free. More information here.

What Now Nga Puna Wai Sports Special

New Zealand’s best-loved kids TV show is filming from Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub on Sunday and you’re all invited to come along and be part of the fun.

There will be special guest appearances by sprint star Eddie Osei-Nketia and Oceania high jump champion Hamish Kerr. The show is on from 8am to 10am and you can just rock up on the day. More information here.

NZ International Film Festival 2020

This weekend is the last chance for film buffs to enjoy the cinematic offerings from this year’s NZ International Film Festival. The County, Before Everest, The Perfect Candidate, Heroic Losers, Martin Eden and The Last Wave are just some of the films you can catch this weekend at either The Isaac Theatre Royal or Lumière Cinemas. More information here.

Hagley Parkrun

If you want to stretch your legs this weekend and fancy a run or walk, then head to Hagley Park on Saturday morning for the weekly Hagley Parkrun. This free timed walk or run starts by Victoria Lake and the Botanic Gardens and the Botanic Gardens Armagh Street carpark at 8am. You can go at your own pace and enjoy a coffee at the end at the Ilex café. More information here.

Big Band at the Cashmere Club

The talented musicians who make up the Big Band are playing on Saturday night at the Cashmere Club. The Big Band has a huge repertoire of music from the 1940s to today and plays everything from pop and rock to jazz and the big band standards. They will be performing from 7.30pm and admission is $10. More information here.