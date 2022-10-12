Hip hop summit returns in Christchurch this week

Some of NZ's best performers have landed in Christchurch this week for the hip hop summit.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural Christchurch Hip Hop Summit, the event is back with new and established singers, dancers, DJs, artists and MCs set to explore the genre as an art form and cultural movement.

The packed schedule of events includes:

A fashion show, 5-6pm, and market stalls, 4-8pm, at the TSB Space in Tūranga on Wednesday (October 12) to celebrate the role of women in Christchurch hip hop.

Breakdancing workshops, keynotes and battles on Thursday at Tūranga with Christchurch-based world championship-winning dance crew, Common Ground.

An artist showcase, 6-10pm, on Friday at the TSB Space in Tūranga.

A Convention Market on Saturday, 11am-4pm, in the courtyard at the Christchurch Art Gallery with food trucks, barbers and braiders, sneaker and basketball card trading and pop-up stalls.

Christchurch City Council head of libraries and information, Carolyn Robertson, said the workshops, talks and performances provide young people with opportunities to develop and showcase their skills.

"It’s great to see events like this having the same limelight as the more mainstream festivals and forms of art seen at libraries and art galleries," said Robertson.

Organised by Red Ngaia- Setu and Tommy Tomoniko from the Youth Cultural Development Council, with financial support from the city council, the summit runs until Saturday, October 15.