Iconic Kawarau bungy site could have swing addition

A swing could soon be added to the iconic Kawarau Bridge bungy site near Queenstown. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Pioneering adventure tourism company AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand is applying for consent to develop Queenstown’s first triple-person swing at its world-famous Kawarau Bungy Bridge site.

The proposed Kawarau Swing is designed to launch from a platform on the upper northern banks of the Kawarau River, sending thrill-seekers swinging up to 35m high across the picturesque river before being winched back up to the platform.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand chief executive David Mitchell said the swing would give people – including families - a different experience at the world’s first commercial bungy location, complementing the existing bungy and zip ride experiences.

"The Kawarau Bridge site is an incredible location and our original site," Mitchell said.

"The Kawarau Swing will be a bespoke experience and quite unlike anything else on offer in New Zealand – you can fly solo or swing together with the kids.

"It hits that sweet spot between the full-on adrenalin rush of a bungy and the pure joy of a zip ride."

The Kawarau Swing can be adapted for single, tandem or three-person rides, and is designed to be "an inclusive activity for the 400,000 adventure-seekers who visit the site each year", the company says.

"Only a small portion of visitors to the site are up for the bungy, so we are excited to be able to offer our other visitors something a little different," Mitchell said.

"For the past 35 years, the Kawarau Bridge has been a place where people have come face to face with their own personal challenges – and, through bungy, they’ve had life-changing experiences as a result.

"We believe the swing will cater to those that don’t want to do a bungy but are looking for other ways to increase their self-esteem."

The resource consent application for the Kawarau Swing has this week been lodged with the Queenstown Lakes District Council and Otago Regional Council, and if successful, AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand aims to have the Kawarau Swing fully operational by spring 2025.

"We’ve had fantastic feedback and support from our neighbours and local stakeholders with our planning so far," Mitchell said.

"It’s great to be bringing another world-leading adventure experience to Queenstown visitors and locals – providing more opportunities for people to live more and fear less."