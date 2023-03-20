Jazz and blues festival an absolute success: organiser

King Leon perform at Scotts Brewing Co as a part of the Harbour Street Jazz and Blues Festival in Oamaru at the weekend. PHOTOS: NIC DUFF

Music lovers in North Otago were treated to an array of artists and sub-genres at a multi-day festival.

The Harbour Street Jazz and Blues Festival was held in Oamaru over the weekend.

It was an "absolute success", event organiser Deirdre McNulty said.

"[There has been] a great buzz. We’ve had lots of fabulous comments, amazing musicians. It’s just been incredible."

Performer Jed Jeffries performs outside the Steampunk HQ Workshop in Oamaru.

After having to be cancelled in 2022 due to Covid restrictions, it was a welcome sight to see the festival return, she said.

"People are ready to have a good time and the calibre of musicians is just incredible."

They have been conducting surveys throughout the weekend to get some in-depth feedback, but from what they have heard so far, the festival was a hit.

"Everyone has been loving it.

"People have been coming up to me saying it’s just been marvellous."

Aside from some rain on Friday evening, the weather gods have been smiling down on the town for the weekend.

"We’ve had a wonderful weekend as far as the weather goes as well, so that’s been great. People have been able to get out and about."

While they do not know any exact numbers on how many people attended the festival yet, Ms McNulty was very happy with the turnout they got.

"Every venue has been extremely well patronised. A lot of them you could hardly get in the door."

She said providing many of the shows for free helped bring in the crowds.

"The majority of [the festival] is free so there’s no cost for anybody. They can wander around from venue to venue and enjoy the music."

Crowds were treated to a range of jazz and blues music.

She found it difficult to choose what her favourite part of the weekend was.

"I don’t really like to single anything out because everyone has just been amazing."

However, Ms McNulty did really enjoy seeing the new addition of the garden party at Rockvale Gardens in Weston.

The venue is traditionally used as a wedding and event space and is a formal garden with thousands of plants to admire, and limestone sculptures.

"I just thought it was just something a little different and [a] beautiful setting."

She wanted to thank everyone who was involved in making the festival happen, especially the volunteers and sponsors.

"Thank [you to] all the performers and all the visitors for coming along and making the weekend just absolutely fabulous."

