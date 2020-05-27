KidsFest gets the green light to go ahead in July

KidsFest will go ahead from July 4-19. Photo: Newsline / CCC

Planning for the popular annual Canterbury children's event KidsFest is under way, in spite of the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

KidsFest will go ahead this year from Saturday, July 4, to Sunday, July 19. However, there will be some changes to ensure the health and safety of participants and people running the events.

For the first time since the event started in 1992, there will be some online activities for children.

Christchurch City Council events and arts manager Lucy Blackmore said the new modified approach will allow the event to go ahead, as there will be fewer physical activities for children to attend.

“KidsFest is about creating entertaining and educational experiences and memories for families," she said.

"We have some online activities that will be open for kids to do, the majority of which will be free.

“Many of the favourite KidsFest activities held in previous years are happening, but this will be within the parameters of Government direction regarding events at the time.

"And no matter what alert level we are at, we do not want people to attend events if they have cold or flu-like symptoms, or are not feeling well.”

Online content will be accessed via a new interactive entertainment space, being built within the KidsFest website.

Blackmore says the Covid-19 pandemic means there will not be any of the large-scale council-produced events usually held as part of KidsFest, such as the opening or closing event or The Big Chill.

“The event’s booklet is also not being printed this year, as it’s been a changing environment for what activities will be able to go ahead.

"Instead, the line-up of events will be listed on the KidsFest website from June 5, when tickets will also become available.”