Kora share new single and video ahead festival in Chch

Kora have released their first new track in eight years with ‘Secret Lover’ - a new EP due out later this year.

Eight years on from the release of their last record Light Years, Kora remain one of Aotearoa’s most in-demand live acts.

Finally, the band have announced the forthcoming release of a brand new EP, with the release of first single ‘Secret Lover’.

“Kora has never stopped gigging and we’re stoked to share the first of our new batch of tunes with everyone. Can't wait to play this at upcoming festivals and gigs,” frontman Fran Kora says.

Recorded by long time members Fran Kora, Dan McGruer and Richie Allan, ‘Secret Lover’ features new band member, Darren Mathiassen (Trinity Roots, Hollie Smith, Shapeshifter) on drums.

Marika Hodgson (Hollie Smith, Troy Kingi, Alae) and Karlos Tunks (Moana and The Tribe, Modern Maori Quartet) round out the live Kora line-up.

The video for ‘Secret Lover’ is directed by Shae Sterling, known for his visually stunning videos for artists such as L.A.B., Stan Walker, and Maisey Rika.

Released tomorrow on KORA's own label via DRM, ‘Secret Lover’ is the band’s “first chapter in a new volume”.

Kora headline the Porirua (24 July), Hamilton (31 July). Auckland (7 August) and Christchurch (29 August) dates for Good Vibes Festival, and will also play One Love Festival in Tauranga on Waitangi weekend.