Ladies club after new members

Dunedin Central Ladies Friendship Club long-standing members Margaret Campbell, Patricia Johnson, Karen Wards and Margaret Rusbatch are keen to welcome new members to the group. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The Dunedin Central Ladies Friendship Club has been bringing people together and fostering friendships for the past 30 years.

Originally founded as a ladies Probus club, the group was among many New Zealand Probus clubs which switched to become a friendship club in 2016, and has been going strong ever since.

President Karen Wards said the club had about 30 members, who gathered monthly to socialise and hear from interesting speakers, as well as going on outings and excursions.

"We regularly hear from wonderful speakers from a broad range of places, from the Cancer Society to museums, to businesses," Ms Wards said.

"Our meetings can be very interesting indeed, as well as a good chance to socialise.

"Our speakers can spark some very interesting discussions too."

Outings could include garden visits, bus trips, the movies and factory visits, and usually concluded with a coffee or lunch out, and occasionally the club travels out of town.

Club treasurer Patricia Johnson said the group had many long-standing members, who enjoyed having a regular opportunity to get together, meet new people and make friendships.

"Getting out and about together is wonderful as well — the companionship that builds up is very special," Mrs Johnson said.

"Getting together twice a month really gives us something to look forward to, which is very nice."

In recent years, partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, numbers had declined somewhat, so the club was keen to welcome new members.

The Dunedin Central Ladies Friendship Club’s next meeting will be held on June 7, from 10am at the Salvation Army headquarters, Princes St.

By Brenda Harwood