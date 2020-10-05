Live in Lincoln: Counting down to annual comedy show

Ben Hurley. Photo: Kate Little

Lincoln’s annual comedy festival is less than two weeks away.

This is the fifth year of the Live in Lincoln event, which will take place on October 17 at the Lincoln Event Centre.

Festival organiser David Parlane said it will mark a step forward for the event industry which has been extremely hard hit from Covid-19.

“Not only just comedians but musicians, bands, quiz shows, you name it, they have all been affected,” he said.

“The people behind the scenes who put up the stages, the lighting and the sound. We have a lot of talent in this country they just haven’t had any work.”

Fan Brigade. Photo: Supplied

Parlane said the show will be the first job back in the year for the people who are setting up the stage.

The festival will feature comedian Ben Hurley who is best known for his work on TV3’s topical comedy panel show 7 Days.

Award-winning comic Alan McElroy, comedian magician Jarred Fell and musical duo Fan Brigade will also perform.

Parlane said he is pleased to have some certainty for the show now that we have moved to alert level 1.

“It is certainly nice to know that as of right now the show can go on. We’ve got really good performers this year.

“Alan McElroy from Ireland, Ben Hurley who is one of New Zealand’s top comedians, Jared Fell who has been on NBC’s Bring The Funny and a couple of really talented female comedians.”

Alan McElroy. Photo: Supplied

He said they are looking forward to putting on a good show for the community.

“We want to put something back into the community so everyone can get out there and laugh and enjoy themselves.

“It’s about sorting the locals and also the event industry has been extremely hard hit from Covid-19.”

“For $44 bucks you get two to three hours of entertainment with world-class entertainers, we deserve to get out and have a bit of a laugh.”

The event will be held on October 17 at the Lincoln Event Centre. Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm. Tickets are $44 plus booking fee and can be purchased here or at Bridgestone Lincoln or the Crate and Barrel Leeston