Monday, 15 March 2021

'Lol': Taika Waititi's shock at Grammy win

    Kiwi film director Taika Waititi. Photo: NZ Herald
    Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi has won a Grammy award and reacted in his usual comedic fashion.

    The Jojo Rabbit filmmaker has picked up an award for the movie's soundtrack compilation ahead of the televised ceremony later today.

    The Māori director and writer picked up the Oscar award for best-adapted screenplay last year, and the Grammy win adds another trophy to Waititi's shelf.

    He appeared to be shocked by the win, writing on his Twitter: "Lol wtfffff." He added in a follow up tweet: "I am happy today."

    Accepting the award during the pre-show, Waititi said over video call: "I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now."

    As a fan on Twitter pointed out, the Grammy win puts him halfway to an EGOT - a label coined for people who win themselves an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award. Maybe a Waititi-penned Broadway musical could earn him the coveted label?

    The award today adds to the impressive critical acclaim Waititi has achieved.

    During his acceptance speech for his Oscar last year, Waititi highlighted the importance of indigenous storytelling.

    "This is really great and I dedicate it to all those indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and write stories. We are the original storytellers and we can make it too. Thank you."

    Speaking backstage, Waititi joked that his speech was the "worst" of the night because he didn't thank anyone for helping him on Jojo Rabbit.

    The New Zealand filmmaker's next big movie is Next Goal Wins, which will tell the story of the American Samoa football team who suffered the worst loss in World Cup history in 2001. He is also directing Thor: Love and Thunder, and production is underway now.

    NZ Herald

