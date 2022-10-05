Marlon Williams in line-up for Rhythm & Alps

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Christchurch-raised singer-songwriter Marlon Williams, and one of the UK’s most unique electronic music artists Dimension, have been announced to perform at Rhythm & Alps 2022.
The festival Log Cabin takeovers will be presented by Otautahi non-binary agency Sugar And Spice on December 30 and respected house and techno label Beat And Path on New Year’s Eve.
Stage updates for this year’s festival include a makeover of the notorious Fridge stage which relaunches as the Boombox while the Buddha stage is taking a rest. The electronic Wild Things stage is being rebranded as Sonarchy and will incorporate video and laser mapping — a first for New Zealand.
This unique design will measure 28m wide and 11m high, and is set to include performance aerialists and pole dancers.
The three-day music and camping festival opens in the afternoon on December 29, with 10,000 party-goers and 6,000 campers expected.
Other artists in the 40-plus festival line-up include: Andy C, Chase And Status, Concord Dawn, Cosmo’s Midnight, Friction, Halfqueen, King Gizzard & Paige Julia.
