Marlon Williams in line-up for Rhythm & Alps

Concert-goers attend last year’s Rhythm & Alps festival. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Some top talent is set to headline the Rhythm & Alps festival at the end of the year.

Christchurch-raised singer-songwriter Marlon Williams, and one of the UK’s most unique electronic music artists Dimension, have been announced to perform at Rhythm & Alps 2022.

Marlon Williams in 2018. Photo: Getty

In a statement by Rhythm & Alps, the New Year’s Eve line-up on the festival’s Alpine Stage has been released. December 31 in Wanaka will see a programme featuring: Molly Payton, Marlon Williams, Sampa The Great, Dope Lemon, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, KORA and Dimension (DJ Set).

The festival Log Cabin takeovers will be presented by Otautahi non-binary agency Sugar And Spice on December 30 and respected house and techno label Beat And Path on New Year’s Eve.

Stage updates for this year’s festival include a makeover of the notorious Fridge stage which relaunches as the Boombox while the Buddha stage is taking a rest. The electronic Wild Things stage is being rebranded as Sonarchy and will incorporate video and laser mapping — a first for New Zealand.

This unique design will measure 28m wide and 11m high, and is set to include performance aerialists and pole dancers.

The three-day music and camping festival opens in the afternoon on December 29, with 10,000 party-goers and 6,000 campers expected.

Other artists in the 40-plus festival line-up include: Andy C, Chase And Status, Concord Dawn, Cosmo’s Midnight, Friction, Halfqueen, King Gizzard & Paige Julia.

- Staff reporter