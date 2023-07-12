Momoa for Dunedin

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is set to return to New Zealand soon.

A week ago, Momoa and his two teenage children attended the Rugby World Cup jersey launch for the All Blacks in Auckland.

Jason Momoa (centre) with All Black winger Caleb Clarke (right). Image: Instagram

On his Instagram account, Momoa expressed his gratitude for being able to attend, and finished off by telling Dunedin it would be seeing him soon.

The date he will be in the city has not been announced.

However, it may be around August 5, when the All Blacks and Australia play at Forsyth Barr Stadium for the Bledisloe Cup, before the teams head to France to compete in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.