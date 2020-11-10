New Christchurch music festival launches on Thursday

St Asaph St is set to come to life with the sounds of Christchurch and Aotearoa for one night only on Thursday.

The RDU 98.5 FM Zorza festival will see 12 Bar, The Darkroom and Space Academy host a field of grassroots musicians from across Ōtautahi and NZ.

Although the country is at level 1, the Covid-19 restrictions continue to impact New Zealand's arts sector.

"The local Ōtautahi grassroots music industry has been restricted to smaller, more intimate live performances and as pandemic rages around the world, we need the alchemy of local music, local hospitality and our people to distract us, entertain us and connect us," a spokesperson said.

The city's newest multi-venue festival will combine "grassroots independent music, much-loved local venues and the people of Ōtautahi to provide a platform for the industry to flourish".

Ticket-holders will be able to move through the multiple venues on the night to explore the different genres, tempos and mind-melting sonics on offer.

Fifteen New Zealand acts will be performing at Zorza, including Hot Donnas, Juno Is, Koizilla, Vincent H.L, Head Full of Snakes, Internet Death, Liam K. Swiggs, Lucy Hunter, Marsha, Model Home, Mousey, Nervous Jerk, The Transistors, Too Woke for Toast & Toyota.

Tickets can be purchased here.