Photo: File / Getty Images

Newshub is proposing to make all its radio reporter roles redundant.

RNZ has reported the journalists were informed on Tuesday morning via a PowerPoint presentation.

There are more than 10 reporters in Newshub's radio team across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Sources said MediaWorks had terminated the contract for radio news with Newshub's parent Discovery, and planned to produce its own news.

Discovery and MediaWorks have been approached for comment.