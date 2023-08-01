Pig that caused traffic on Auckland's highway evading capture

The area (highlighted in blue) where the stray pig has made itself at home. Photo: Supplied / Auckland Council

While slow-going traffic is nothing new to commuters on Auckland's Northwestern motorway, a stray pig is not the usual culprit.

Waka Kotahi's Auckland System Management has been working with police and Auckland Council Animal Control since 24 July to capture the pig that was hogging around SH16 near Te Atatu.

They set traps by the motorway but all attempts to capture it have so far been unsuccessful.

The pig made a reappearance this morning near the Te Atatu on ramp on SH16.

Two Auckland Council animal management officers arrived on the scene at around 10.30am, with police and Waka Kotahi already on site.

An Auckland Council spokesperson said the pig was sunbathing in a bush area next to the motorway but as soon as the handlers arrived it disappeared into the bush.

Traffic was temporarily blocked at the interchange in an attempt to catch the pig, but at no time was the animal on the motorway, said the spokesperson.

"The naughty piggy is very smart - he/she is still on the run and evading capture.

"And so the chase continues."