Plenty to do in Christchurch to mark Matariki

The Pleiades. Photo: Getty Images

Several mid-winter family events will take place around Christchurch for Matariki.

Matariki is the Māori name for the cluster of stars known as the Pleiades.

The cluster disappears for about 28 days during mid-winter and reappears on the horizon from July 13 to 16 - which marks the start of Māori New Year.

Christchurch’s annual children’s festival, KidsFest, will be held in the school holidays from Saturday, July 4, to Sunday, July 19, and will include several Matariki-themed events.

Christchurch City Council manager of events and arts Lucy Blackmore said Māori New Year is becoming more widely celebrated and is a "great fit with KidsFest".

"We're all about families having fun and learning together so having some Matariki events in our line-up is wonderful and a great way to teach children about the importance of reflecting, celebrating together and moving forward."

Guided lantern-lit KidsFest Matariki Night Walks beside the Styx River on Saturday, July 11, and Saturday, July 18, are fully booked, but families can join a Nightlife lantern walk through Pūtaringamotu/Riccarton Bush to discover some of the wildlife that only comes out at night. The self-guided trail runs every evening of KidsFest between 5.30pm and 7.30pm and a trail guide will be available to print off from July 4 from KidsFest in Parks.

The council’s parks team will also host Matariki planting events during KidsFest, including two at the Rongoā Garden on Marshlands Rd on Sunday, July 12. They will provide an opportunity to join rongoā (traditional healing) practitioners as they celebrate the Māori New Year with a karakia and tree planting to symbolise new beginnings.

The dawn planting will be followed by a hui, and a second family-friendly planting event (an accredited Children’s University event) will be held at 10am at the same location.

Or join neighbours, friends and council park rangers for a Matariki planting experience at the new West Broken Run Reserve in Wigram on Friday, July 17, at 10am.

The KidsFest Matariki Discovery Trail will offer free, self-guided trails for children to try at Halswell Quarry Park, Ferrymead Park, the Botanic Gardens and 303 Radcliffe Rd Reserve. The aim of the trail is to find each of the nine stars and there are fun facts and activities at each stage.

Christchurch City Libraries is also celebrating Te Iwa o Matariki - the nine stars of Matariki - digitally, with weekly Matariki posts and stories, songs and craft activities on the libraries’ Facebook page.

A Matariki workshop Wananga Ao Te Mārama will be held by rongoā practitioners Maire and Aperehama Kipa on Saturday, July 11, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm in the Ngā Purapura / Activity Room, Level One, Turanga Central Library.

People can write in and describe what Matariki means to them and have it published on the Canterbury Stories digital heritage site, from July 13 onwards.

The lockdown and uncertainty around public gatherings means the libraries aren’t able to plan their usual extensive programme of Matariki events and family activities this year.