Pop culture fans 'have a blast' at Armageddon

The Armageddon Expo returned to central Christchurch at the weekend for the first time since the February 22, 2011, quake.

Hundreds of fans, many in cosplay costumes, filled Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre to soak up the mix of comic book characters, international guest stars, giant gaming displays and anime collectables.

"It’s been great. It’s always good to be around when you see the families and the kids running around, but also there’s so many people of all ages and sexes that are just having a blast," said organiser Bill Geradts.

"You could be an alien and land here and ... you wouldn’t stand out here."

Christchurch was the final stop on Armageddon's 2022 tour of New Zealand but the expo is set to return to the central city again next year.

-By John Spurdle

-Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air