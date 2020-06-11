Popular Home and Leisure Show now scheduled for August

image_-_2020-06-11t113558.823.jpg The Star Media Home and Leisure Show 2020 will be held on August 21-23. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The hugely popular Star Media Home and Leisure Show 2020 will be held on August 21 to 23.

Originally scheduled for late June, and after many event cancellations due to the pandemic and the guidelines around mass gatherings, it has been difficult to plan a date with any certainty. However, Star Media is very excited to be the first home show back in the market.

Held annually and attracting strong crowds of more than 10,000 people, the three-day show has been inspiring Cantabrians for more than 20 years as it showcases everything about your home, living and leisure.

Said event manager Lisa Lynch: “This is a great outcome, we are excited to produce a show this year that reconnects the community after a tough time, with thousands of ideas for their homes and lifestyle.

“Again we have fantastic prizes to be won including another electric vehicle to give away to one lucky show-goer.

“The events industry as a whole has rejoiced in the announcement that New Zealand has moved into alert level 1, meaning that mass gatherings can occur in safety once more.

“This year’s show is sure to very popular as it will be full of fantastic and interesting exhibitors offering the best ideas and value for our attendees.

“Plus we have a few new concepts at our show this year which we believe will make the 2020 show our best yet."