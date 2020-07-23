Radio host Jay-Jay Feeney joins dating app Bumble

Radio presenter Jay-Jay Feeney is looking for love. Photo: Supplied via NZH

Radio host Jay-Jay Feeney has joined a dating app, after splitting with her Algerian boyfriend Minou.

Her co-host Flynny shared a snap of her Bumble profile on Instagram, saying that he helped write her profile.

Her attributes included that she "drinks a bottle of wine each night" and "snores really loud".

Feeney, 46, and Minou, 28, who is Algerian, met online in early 2018.

Minou visited New Zealand in December last year and the pair set off on a romantic road trip that Feeney documented on Instagram.

At the time, the couple received backlash from fans, some of whom suspected Minou was a scammer or that the relationship was a publicity stunt.

Jay-Jay addressed the allegations with several videos of the couple kissing and showing public displays of affection.

In January, Feeney delivered a fierce message to women she claimed had been messaging Minou in an attempt to woo him.

She said she was "disappointed" to discover many women breaking the "girl code" by "sliding into his DMs" on Instagram.

"Everyone knows he's my boyfriend, everyone knows he's taken. But these girls have the nerve to insult me, to him," she said on air.

"Don't steal someone else's man. Don't even try."

She urged the women messaging Minou to "stop this behaviour".

"Minou is not interested in you," she said.

"You're too young for him, for starters - he likes the older ladies - and he likes his women to be loyal and trustworthy and genuine, and full of personality.

"You might not like me, but he does. I had to go all the way to Algeria to find him, you can go in the other direction and find yours."

Minou returned to Algeria in January and the pair split shortly after due to the difficulty of maintaining a long-distance relationship with Covid-19 travel restrictions.

In May, Feeney shared a photo with Minou, captioning it: "This is the moment I met Minou in the flesh in the Maldives in 2018. I miss him", followed by a crying face emoji.