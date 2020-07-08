Restored town hall to reopen for public visits soon

The town hall's restored auditorium. Photo: Supplied

The public will finally get a chance to check out the fully restored Christchurch Town Hall when it opens its doors to daily visitors next month.

The town hall was repaired and returned to its former glory after being damaged in the earthquakes. It was reopened for events in February 2019.

Christchurch City Council-owned venues and events company, Vbase Ltd, is "delighted" to be opening the doors for daily public access from August 4.

Vbase chief executive Caroline Harvie-Teare said the hall is an "iconic and much-loved community venue and is an important symbol of recovery for Christchurch".

The interior of the town hall. Photo: Supplied

"Our community has so many special memories over almost 50 years at the town hall and there is great pride in the venue.

"Opening the doors for daily access is both an opportunity for the community to reconnect with its venue but also for visitors to Christchurch to experience one of our most iconic assets."

The town hall is home to the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra. Its chief executive Gretchen La Roche says "we feel very fortunate to be the orchestra in residence of such an outstanding venue and look forward to sharing music with the people of Christchurch".

A 'Friends of Christchurch Town Hall' volunteer programme is being established to welcome and provide information to visitors to the venue.

Applications for the programme are now open. The Christchurch Town Hall and cafe will be open between 10am and 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.