RNZ presenter Karyn Hay resigns

Karyn Hay Photo: RNZ / Jeff McEwan and Krista Barnaby

First published on RNZ

Hay has decided after more than decade and a half it's time to go.

Four of those years have been at RNZ on Lately and more recently Nights with Karyn Hay. She's left to concentrate on her writing projects," RNZ spokesman John Barr said in a statement.

"RNZ wishes her the best for her future."

She has been on leave from RNZ since February.

Hay is best known for hosting the ground-breaking television music show Radio With Pictures.

She began her working life as a Radio New Zealand cadet and has been an award-winning copywriter, a radio announcer both here and abroad, a television front person, newspaper columnist, novelist and general manager of radio station Kiwi FM.

Hay was also made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in the 2020 New Year Honours.