Sam Neill and Helena Bonham Carter star in quarantine short film

Sam Neill and Helena Bonham Carter have taken their lockdown creativity to the next level.

The pair created a short film titled Das Fone Hell, filmed on their smartphones from their respective houses.

Harry Potter star Bonham Carter plays Neill's iPhone in the two-minute short film posted on Twitter.

"Helena Bonham Carter stars in this groundbreaking Cinema Quarantino Production DAS FONE HELL," Neill posted.

"At vast expense, filmed on two continents over what (seemed like) five years, this profound and heartbreakingly candid insight into Modern Life will shake you to the core," he wrote.

The film's plot sees Neill's phone (played by Carter) express how upset she is after he leaves the phone at home while he's out to go supermarket shopping.

Helena Bonham Carter. Photo: Twitter @TwoPaddocks

He also sneaked in a quick product placement with a shot showing bottles of wine from his vineyard Two Paddocks in Central Otago.

Last week Neill had promoted the release of the film, announcing the short while donning a beret.

"You will laugh, you will cry - but mostly just from sheer pity," he tweeted.

He said Bonham-Carter was playing "her greatest role to date" as his phone.

"It's a difficult concept it's sort of meta, critics will come to admire and like in perhaps ten years' time - well, twenty," he said.

Neill, who grew up in New Zealand, has been making the most of staying at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has used his Instagram and Twitter accounts to share ukelele covers and bedtime stories to his followers.

The Jurassic Park star shared with Variety in March how the pandemic has affected him and admitted he had to limit his consumption of news.

He wrote for the publication: "The ramped-up anxiety that one gets from all the soaring graphs, the doom-laden background music, the unhinged press conferences; none of it was helping."