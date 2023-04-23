Sir Peter Jackson mourns death of Barry Humphries

Australian comedian, actor and author Barry Humphries, dressed as his alter ego, Dame Edna Everage, at a press conference in Sydney on 5 July, 2012. Photo: Getty Images

Sir Peter Jackson says the world is a "poorer place" without Barry Humphries, the iconic Australian performer who died this weekend, aged 89.

Barry Humphries, who played the Great Goblin, and wife Lizzie Spender arrive at the The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey World Premiere at the Embassy Theatre in Wellington on November 28, 2012 . Photo: Getty Images

Humphries was best-known for his character Dame Edna Everage, whom he inhabited on stage and screen for more than 60 years.

But his work with Sir Peter saw him taking on a much less glamorous role - that of The Hobbit's Great Goblin.

"It was our honour to count Barry as a friend and a colleague," Sir Peter wrote on social media on Sunday, a day after Humphries' passing.

"We were overjoyed when he agreed to play the Great Goblin in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey - not one of his most glamorous roles, but one which he tackled with enthusiasm and disarming authenticity."

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey was the first in the Hobbit trilogy, released in 2012.

While it had mixed reviews, Humphries' performance - voice and via motion capture - was warmly received, many reviewers comparing the grotesque villain to Star Wars' Jabba the Hutt.

Celebrities from Australia and around the world mourned Humphries on social media, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who called him a "great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind".

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Humphries a "a comic genius who used his exuberant alter egos, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, to say the otherwise unsayable".

Photo: Facebook/supplied

"To say Barry was beloved is an understatement," added Sir Peter.

"His ability to spread laughter, whilst making astute and telling observations, was unrivalled. Barry always had a twinkle in his eye - undoubtedly because his marvellous mind was up to some kind of mischief.

"He was truly a scholar, a gentleman and one glorious Dame. We will miss you, Barry."