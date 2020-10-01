Top things to do in Christchurch this weekend

Justina took part in the Biketober Learn 2 Ride sessions last year for former refugee and migrant women to learn bike skills.

Enjoy a weekend of fun, sport, art or music in the city.

Make a wish to see Aladdin Jr

Revel in the magic of Disney Aladdin Jr this weekend.

Presented by the Riccarton Players, the musical for all ages takes the spotlight in the Drama Theatre at Rangi Ruru Girls’ School on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Pump up for night ride - Biketober

Pedal into Biketober with a light and music-filled cruise around the city on Saturday night, starting at the Vaka A’ Hina sculpture in the East Frame and travelling along the Avon-Ōtākaro Promenade.

Help Canterbury fend off Wellington

Canterbury will be chasing a win after two losses when the local side tackles Wellington in the Mitre 10 Cup on Saturday night at Orangetheory Stadium.

Leap for joy over ballet double bill

Dance into the school holidays with Southern Ballet’s Graduation Ball and The Ugly Duckling on Friday and Saturday at its boutique theatre in Sydenham.

See SCAPE take shape across city

SCAPE returns on Saturday with a locally focused artists’ programme, presenting eight temporary artworks over an extended season.

The SCAPE Public Art Walkway offers an inner city route for exploring and experiencing 14 legacy works and the eight new public pieces.

Pamper yourself at Lifestyle Expo

Grab your friends for a day out at the Women’s Lifestyle Expo this weekend.

The doors open at Horncastle Arena at 10am on Saturday and Sunday.

Book in to check out the latest in fashion, beauty, health, fitness and crafts or enjoy a pamper session.

Get in the Fun Zone

Check out the Holiday Fun Zone at the Arts Centre.

Outdoor activities for families are on offer in the North Quad from 10am to 5pm. You can also design and make a stencil on Friday between 10am and 2pm and create flower art on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Join Houstoun for final bow with CSO

Renowned pianist Michael Houstoun plays Brahms’ superb first piano concerto in his final CSO performance as he prepares to bow out.

Works by Debussy, Mendelssohn and Poulenc will also feature on the CSO programme as part of Saturday night’s performance, Lamb & Hayward Masterworks: Houstoun Plays Brahms, at the Town Hall.

Take timely run around Hagley Park

Head to North Hagley Park on Saturday for a fun run pitting you against the clock.

It is free to take part but make sure you register and warm up for an 8am start before tackling the five-kilometre course.

Bargain hunt at Arts Centre mākete

Visit the Monster Spring Clean Mākete at the Arts Centre between 10am and 4pm on Sunday to pick up a bargain or two.

Community market and cafe

Bring along your questions or broken items to the Repair Cafe near Jellie Park to get free fix-it advice, along with tips on home maintenance and a chance to try woodwork.

You can also check out the community market between 9.30am and 11.30am on Saturday.