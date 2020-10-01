VIDEO PREMIERE: Adam Hattaway and The Haunters release new single and video, announce tour

Christchurch band Adam Hattaway and The Haunters have released a new single and video, ‘Wasting Our Time’, ahead of their gig at Cassels Blue Smoke on October 31.

Based in Christchurch, Adam Hattaway and the Haunters are known for their electrifying live performances.

Hattaway (The Eastern, Wurld Series) is a born frontman, he performs alongside three “Haunters” - Elmore Jones, Liam Quinn, and Ryan Fisherman.

‘Wasting Our Time’ is an anti-romance anthem. The tormented lyrics “love and affection is wasting our time” are belted out by Adam, while the rest of the band sing along over guitar-heavy grooves.

The song is the lead single from their upcoming album Woolston, Texas, which is due for release 2021. Adam describes the album as “songs inspired by dreams, love, mental health, gyms, and rats.”

After a string of festival spots at Electric Avenue, Nostalgia, and The Others Way, and releasing fuzz-laden album Crying Lessons, (produced by the acclaimed Delaney Davidson), the band now prepare for a 12-date nationwide tour.

Pre-save 'Wasting Our Time' here

Tour Information

Click here to buy tickets

OCT 31 - Cassels Blue Smoke, Christchurch

w/ Runaround Sue & Ryan Fisherman

NOV 6 - Barrytown Hall, Barrytown

w/ Katie Thompson

NOV 7 - Woodstock Hotel, Hokitika

w/ Katie Thompson

NOV 13 - The Third Eye, Wellington

w/ Barry Saunders

NOV 14 - Whanganui Musicians Club, Whanganui

support TBA

NOV 20 - Paisley Stage, Napier

w/ Dateline (solo)

NOV 21 - The Jam Factory, Tauranga

w/ Ryan Fisherman (duo)

NOV 27 - Wine Cellar, Auckland

w/ Dictaphone Blues (solo)

NOV 28 - Leigh Sawmill, Leigh

w/ Ryan Fisherman (duo)

DEC 4 - Dog With Two Tails, Dunedin

w/ Killergrams

DEC 5 - Yonder, Queenstown

w/ Killergrams