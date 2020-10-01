Thursday, 1 October 2020

VIDEO PREMIERE: Adam Hattaway and The Haunters release new single and video, announce tour

    Christchurch band Adam Hattaway and The Haunters have released a new single and video, ‘Wasting Our Time’, ahead of their gig at Cassels Blue Smoke on October 31.

    The song is the lead single from their upcoming album Woolston, Texas, which is due for release 2021.

    Based in Christchurch, Adam Hattaway and the Haunters are known for their electrifying live performances.

    Hattaway (The Eastern, Wurld Series) is a born frontman, he performs alongside three “Haunters” - Elmore Jones, Liam Quinn, and Ryan Fisherman.

    ‘Wasting Our Time’ is an anti-romance anthem. The tormented lyrics “love and affection is wasting our time” are belted out by Adam, while the rest of the band sing along over guitar-heavy grooves.

    After a string of festival spots at Electric Avenue, Nostalgia, and The Others Way, and releasing fuzz-laden album Crying Lessons, (produced by the acclaimed Delaney Davidson), the band now prepare for a 12-date nationwide tour.

    Pre-save 'Wasting Our Time' here

    Tour Information

    Click here to buy tickets

    OCT 31 - Cassels Blue Smoke, Christchurch

    w/ Runaround Sue & Ryan Fisherman

    NOV 6 - Barrytown Hall, Barrytown

    w/ Katie Thompson

    NOV 7 - Woodstock Hotel, Hokitika

    w/ Katie Thompson

    NOV 13 - The Third Eye, Wellington

    w/ Barry Saunders

    NOV 14 - Whanganui Musicians Club, Whanganui

    support TBA

    NOV 20 - Paisley Stage, Napier

    w/ Dateline (solo)

    NOV 21 - The Jam Factory, Tauranga

    w/ Ryan Fisherman (duo)

    NOV 27 - Wine Cellar, Auckland

    w/ Dictaphone Blues (solo)

    NOV 28 - Leigh Sawmill, Leigh

    w/ Ryan Fisherman (duo)

    DEC 4 - Dog With Two Tails, Dunedin

    w/ Killergrams

    DEC 5 - Yonder, Queenstown

    w/ Killergrams

    RNZ

     

