VIDEO PREMIERE: Chch dance-pop musician PRINS 'I Tried'

Christchurch-based dance-pop musician PRINS recently released her debut EP Magnetic which features the single ‘I Tried’. We’re stoked to be the first to share the official video, shot live at Christchurch's Ngaio Marsh Theatre.

PRINS has announced a five-date New Zealand tour, alongside Auckland artist VÏKÆ , which kicks off in September at Auckland’s Cassette Nine.

PRINS and VÏKÆ NZ tour:

September 19 - Auckland at Cassette 9

September 25 - Christchurch at Stranges Lane

September 26 - Dunedin at Dive Bar

October 8 - Wellington at Valhalla

October 10 - Ohakune at Kings

Born in Auckland and now based in Christchurch, PRINS – who’s a dancer, actor and model – has spent the past few years establishing herself as a performer. Magnetic is her debut EP.

Click here to stream or purchase Magnetic