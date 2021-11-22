Monday, 22 November 2021

Watch: Cheeky sea lion has 'a whale of a time'

    Sea lions are normally seen lounging about lethargically in the sun but yesterday one decided to put on a bit of a show.

    Lauren Falk Major captured video footage of the local aquatic mammal frolicking on St Clair Beach in Dunedin on Sunday morning.

    Major said she was not sure whether it was a regular occurrence or not.

    Regardless, it was "gorgeous" watching the sea lion having "a whale of a time", she said.

    It could be seen running and sliding on its belly on the sand before entering the water.

    Beachgoers are advised to give the animals a wide berth when they pull up out of the water onto the beach, but this cheeky sea lion wasn't affording surfers the same courtesy.

    One surfer tried his best to leave the creature to its fun, but the sea lion seemed insistent on popping his head out of the water and interacting with the man. 

     

    Otago Daily Times

