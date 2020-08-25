Watch: Fire-breathing Batmobile spied in new Batman trailer

Along with an all-new Batman in the form of Twilight's Robert Pattinson, 2021's Batman instalment brings with it an all-new Batmobile, and it looks worlds away from the iconic 'Tumbler' that previously stole the show.

Earlier this year we saw sketches of what looked like a mid-engine muscle car, the latest trailer for the movie confirms this as the Batmobile, and we're definitely here for it.

Ash Thorps is the designer behind this Batmobile, and has a portfolio including The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Total Recall, Person of Interest, and Assassin’s Creed. So seems well-qualified for the role.

While it's easy to see the hefty engine sitting in the rear of the American classic, fans are still trying to work out if it is a V12, V10, or V8. Whatever it is, those flames hint at a lot of power.

Over the years Bruce Wayne has piloted a range of Batmobiles as Batman, and ironically, this fire-breathing mid-engined muscle car looks to be the most subtle one of them all.

We've had winged beasts that are longer than a bus, tanks that have been painted black, and those hideous mutli-coloured contraptions from the '90s.