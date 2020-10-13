Tuesday, 13 October 2020

WATCH: The Phoenix Foundation's new video 'Decision Dollars'

    The Phoenix Foundation have shared a new video for their recent single 'Decision Dollars', which features guest vocals from Hollie Fullbrook of Tiny Ruins.

    The track is the latest single from their new album Friend Ship, which is out on Friday.

    The video was directed, shot, and edited by Bryson Rooney and features Phoenix Foundation member Lukasz Buda playing a lonely, middle-aged man who finds joy in the uplifting chorus of a classic power ballad.

    Click here to pre-save Friend Ship

    "The irony that he's singing about his future regret of this very moment is not lost on him," explain the band, "but it is washed away by a chorus as fresh as a summers breeze on the Pyrenees."

    It’s been five years since the Phoenix Foundation released their last album, Give Up Your Dreams. Since then they’ve been writing, recording, touring with the NZ Symphony Orchestra, creating the soundtrack for Hunt For The Wilderpeople, and – among other things – producing other bands.

    The role of collaboration is key to the new record – Friend Ship features guest contributions from Nadia Reid, Hollie Fullbrook (Tiny Ruins), Dave Dobbyn, Anita Clark (Motte) and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

    “The album is sort of a post-apocalyptic love letter from the future to the present,” Samuel Scott says, “Looking back into the past for that sense of human connection we have lost in our screen-based existence."

    The band go on tour in November.

    The Phoenix Foundation will play eight dates across Aotearoa in November:

    • Paekākāriki – Friday, November 6, St Peter's Hall
    • Christchurch – Thursday, November 12, Isaac Theatre Royal
    • Dunedin – Friday, November 13, Starters
    • Mount Maunganui – Thursday, November 19, Totara St
    • Leigh – Friday November 20, Sawmill Cafe
    • Auckland – Saturday November 21, Powerstation
    • Napier – Friday November 27, The Cabana
    • Wellington – Saturday November 28, The Opera House

    Tickets from Banished Music.

     

     

    RNZ

     

