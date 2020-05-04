Is this the worst answer ever on The Chase?

Global hit quiz show The Chase has seen its fair share of wrong answers, but one recent contestant may have taken the title for the worst response ever.

Having made it through to the final round, the only contestant on the episode to do so, fresh-faced Hannah faced a tricky sporting question.

Host Bradley Walsh asked the hopeful contestant: "What Caribbean country is the athlete Asafa Powell from?"

It's fair to say that not everyone would know the correct answer to that question (Jamaica), but Hannah's solution was next-level.

Looking very sheepish, she faced Walsh and replied: "Africa?"

If her answer wasn't bad enough, when Hannah is not embarrassing herself on television she works as... a teacher.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share their feelings about the unfortunate educator and they didn't hold back, labelling her answer "racist" and "disgraceful".