Young musicians step up to win Smokefreerockquest

Hagley Community College student Elvis Arthur. Photo: Smokefreerockquest

The winners of the Canterbury Smokefreerockquest solo/duo category have been announced.

Elvis Arthur, of Hagley Community College, took out the category, and KEI (Keira Jonkers), of Burnside High School, was runner-up.

They both won a prize package from the Rockshop and are now in the national selection pool for the Smokefreerockquest live national final.

Arthur, 17, (full name Elvis Arthur Nicolls) took out the regional solo/duo top spot with his song Orange Peel And Rubble, which was written about being ready to move to a different place in the world.

"It’s such a huge honour to have been chosen for the next level in [the Smokefreerockquest], it has been the benchmark in my musical journey," Arthur said.

The competing bands in the region are currently submitting their video entries for consideration. Entries for the band category close on July 24, with the winners announced on August 7.

Along with the top three bands, there will be the Musicianship Award, Rockshop Electronic Assisted Performance, Best Vocal, APRA Lyrics Award, and the ZM Best Song.

Smokefree Tangata Beats is running alongside the Smokefreerockquest, with a focus on the unique cultural identity of Aotearoa New Zealand and the South Pacific. Entries for this programme also close on July 24 with the winners announced on July 31.

Smokefreerockquest founder and director Pete Rainey said, at the regional level, some entrants are already standing out.

"It’s fascinating for us to look back at success stories like Kimbra, Marlon Williams and Broods, where we could see the star factor right back at the regional level.

"Each event gives a new cohort of bands the opportunity to take their obsession with music and develop the organisational and stagecraft skills that will help them become another Kiwi music success."

The top regional bands and solo/duos submit new footage for selection as finalists to play off at the Smokefreerockquest national final in Auckland on Saturday, September 12, with the Smokefree Tangata Beats national final held the night before on Friday, September 11.

The Smokefreerockquest national winners’ prize packages include $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, $16,000 NZ On Air recording, video and promo package, and a photo shoot and branding package from Imaginary Friends.

There is also the Musicianship Award, the APRA (Australasian Performing Right Association) Lyric Award, Rockshop Electronic Performance Award, Best Song Award, and Smokefree Vocals Award.