Consumer NZ announces winners of Bad Taste Food Awards

Photo: File / Getty Images

Consumer NZ has announced the winners of the 2020 Bad Taste Food Awards which aim to highlight claims used to promote food products as being healthier than they really are.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said in a statement that this year's winners podium featured products promoted as "97 per cent fat free" or packed with "whole grain" goodness.

"However, when you check the back of the pack, you discover they're loaded with sugar or sodium," he said.

Duffy said they found sugary products which were promoted as being fat free or packed with "whole grain goodness" and only the small print indicated they were loaded with sodium or sugar.

The 10 winners of this year's awards are: