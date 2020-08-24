Monday, 24 August 2020

Flip Grater brings the faken home to Chch

    Youssef Iskrane and Flip Grater. Photo: Flip Grater
    Do you fancy some meat-free faken? Or maybe some kentucky fried tofu? If you do, Christchurch vegan deli, Grater Goods, is for you.

    Christchurch musician and business owner Flip Grater decided there were products that didn't exist in New Zealand that she wanted.

    So her answer to that was to make them herself.

    She and her husband, Youssef Iskrane, established a vegan deli in Christchurch called Grater Goods, which has a cafe, sells to other delis, and will soon be putting products on supermarket shelves.

    Listen to Flip share her recipe on RNZ for vegan Spanish braised beans.

    RNZ

     

