New fishing rules for Lyttelton Harbour

    New bylaws will limit fishing within the Lyttelton Harbour/Whakaraupō Mātaitai reserve.

    It comes after concerns the previous limits were too high, causing an increasingly low density of fish and shellfish within the reserve.

    The new bag limits apply to shellfish stocks in the reserve, including pāua, pipi, mussels, crabs, oysters, and cockles, as well as several finfish species.

    Additionally, taking of some species from within the harbour is prohibited as well as the harvesting of cockles at Rec Bay at Purau and at Walkers Beach at Quail Island.

    The bylaws approved by the Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash, are the result of a proposal put together by Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke, with support from local recreational fishers, science advisors and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu.

    Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke chairman Manaia Rehu said the decision is crucial to safeguard the local fisheries.

