Is 'potato toast' the hottest breakfast trend of 2020?

Try swapping out your Vogel's in the morning with a few slices of sweet potato. Photo: Getty Images

A gourmet toast trend that's all over Instagram and TikTok could be a breakfast game-changer.

Swapping out bread for kūmara or potato slices when making your toast in the morning is not only delicious but could kickstart a day of healthier eating. After all that lockdown snacking, who doesn't need a little help?

It's easy to make at home and can be topped with anything sweet or savoury, from avocados to peanut butter and banana.

Either boil your vegetable of choice then slice it into pieces thin enough to fit in the toaster, or cut lengthways and roast in the oven, leaving the skin on to form a crust.

If using a toaster, cook them for 4-10 minutes until they're golden and cooked through.

Once they're cooked you can get creative and experiment with different topping combinations. Try scrambled egg and avocado, or for a sweet option, spread with peanut butter and top with banana slices and a drizzle of honey.

Kūmara or potato slices will fill you up and encourage you to eat other healthy produce as toppings - it's a great way to get your three or more servings of vegetables a day. It's also a great gluten-free option that doesn't cost an arm and a leg.

Kūmara itself will provide a welcome boost to your immune system - it's packed with vitamins A and C.

5+ A Day general manager Paula Dudley says breakfast is the most important meal as it kicks off your metabolism for the day.

"Eating lots of bread or toasting English muffins and crumpets for breakfast won't give you the sustained energy your body needs. You'll soon be hungry again and are more likely to load up on sugar-filled toppings such as jam or honey.

"It's very tempting to comfort eat in these uncertain times but if you concentrate on eating a healthy breakfast you'll be surprised by the flow-on benefits you'll experience.

"And of course, eating in season is always best from both an economic and nutritional point of view. So, try swapping your toast bread for this healthier option and enjoy something new!"