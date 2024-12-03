35-room mansion and estate on the market after bankruptcy

Campbell Park Estate in the Waitaki Valley is for sale. PHOTO: BAYLEYS REAL ESTATE

Campbell Park Estate is officially on the market again.

In August, it was confirmed the Waitaki Valley property — with a castle-style mansion as its centrepiece — would be sold to pay off debts of former Mainzeal boss Richard Yan who was adjudged bankrupt in May.

Undoubtedly the most impressive of North Otago’s grand homes, the 35-room limestone baronial mansion was built for landholder Robert Campbell in 1876.

Campbell Park became a boys’ school in 1908, which closed in 1987, and the property has since had several owners.

The property is registered with Heritage New Zealand and has featured in films such as The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

The 27ha property includes a collection of historic buildings, such as stables and an old jailhouse, and a self-contained village of 32 houses.

In a statement, Bayleys salesman Graham Fielding said the infrastructure was "amazing" and was designed to be self-sufficient.

