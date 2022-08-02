Tuesday, 2 August 2022

4000 daffodils a blooming lovely effort

    James Tuck, Lincoln Belcher, Mak Swanson and Levi Brosnan helped plant 4000 daffodil bulbs during...
    James Tuck, Lincoln Belcher, Mak Swanson and Levi Brosnan helped plant 4000 daffodil bulbs during the school holidays. Photos: Supplied
    Kylah Whitaker and Jakeb Broadley participated in the daffodil planting day.
    Ruby Froggatt, Hayley Reynolds and Jess Reynolds planted daffodil bulbs at Rawhiti Domain.
    The youth helped Cathy Baker plant the daffodil bulbs as part of the Woodland Playground project.
    Cathy Baker explaining the activities to the group.
    Gemma Ilott and Kiera Fox lend a helping hand to plant daffodil bulbs.
    Channelle Anngow and Lily O'Neill help out at Rawhiti Domain during the school holidays.
    It has been a big few weeks for the Youth Alive Trust in Christchurch with 100 intermediate-aged children and teens taking part in the trust’s breakaway programmes.

    One of the projects included planting about 4000 daffodil bulbs at Rawhiti Domain with Cathy Baker from Guardians of Rawhiti Domain.

    The daffodils, which will be ready by spring, are part of the Woodland Playground development, which includes swings, a fort and a flying fox.

    Trust manager James Ridpath said they love getting involved in community service projects.

    "It builds community pride, creates ownership and also shows the public and the young people that they can be valuable contributors to the community,” he said.

    Other activities organised by the trust for young people included 10-pin bowling, laser tag and a trip to Hamner Springs.

