4000 daffodils a blooming lovely effort

It has been a big few weeks for the Youth Alive Trust in Christchurch with 100 intermediate-aged children and teens taking part in the trust’s breakaway programmes.

One of the projects included planting about 4000 daffodil bulbs at Rawhiti Domain with Cathy Baker from Guardians of Rawhiti Domain.

The daffodils, which will be ready by spring, are part of the Woodland Playground development, which includes swings, a fort and a flying fox.

Trust manager James Ridpath said they love getting involved in community service projects.

"It builds community pride, creates ownership and also shows the public and the young people that they can be valuable contributors to the community,” he said.

Other activities organised by the trust for young people included 10-pin bowling, laser tag and a trip to Hamner Springs.