'Contactless adoptions': Unwanted pets can be rehomed

Timmy was a foster cat that was adopted. Photo: Supplied / Jo Moore Photography

Hundreds of unwanted pets are getting the chance to find new homes under alert level 3, with the SPCA now offering "contactless adoptions".

The SPCA currently has nearly 2411 animals in foster homes nationwide, including cats, dogs, goats, guinea pigs, horses, fowl, and even rodents, as well as others still in its shelters.

SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen said the Ministry for Primary Industries had signed off on the new protocols for animal adoptions.

"If someone wants to adopt an animal, they go on the website and have a look at the animals and then put in an application," Midgen said.

"We take that online and then we sort an appointment for them to come and pick up the animal.

"But it's in a separated space so we drop the animal in a contained area and then the adopter comes in and collects it."

People wanting to adopt a pet from the SPCA are vetted by phone and must supply photographs of their properties to prove they're suitable.

Would-be dog-owners need to have a fully-fenced yard.

The SPCA said all animals going to permanent homes needed to be vaccinated, microchipped and desexed, which could not be done under alert level 4.

Therefore, it will take time to clear the backlog and make them all available for adoption.