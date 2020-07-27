Guest speaker brings homegrown fruit and vege tips to Garden City

Bill Brett. Photo: gardenpestcontrol.co.nz

Learn more about gardening - including the financial and health benefits of growing your own vegetables and controlling pests and diseases - at a series of upcoming talks in the Garden City.

Gardening expert Bill Brett will speak at Christchurch libraries between August 2-4. The Nelson gardener and author will share his tips and experience to help more people grow vegetables – year-round – in their own small backyards.

Brett will present a session at Tūranga on Sunday, August 2, about garden pests and disease prevention and control. He will then be at the South Library on Monday, August 3, to talk about the financial and health benefits of growing your own vegetables, and will then speak at Fendalton Library on Tuesday, August 4, about growing fresh fruit in a small area.

"I love having a year-round supply of fruit and vegetables from just a little planning," Brett said.

"You can save as much as $1000 for two people or $2000-plus for a family, and leave a very low carbon footprint.

"I also appreciate the convenience of being able to stroll through my garden and harvest a selection to suit each day’s meal and enjoy something fresh on my plate.

“For me, gardening does a lot for the soul and keeps me in touch with nature.”

A former garden division manager for Yates and Mitre 10, Brett has written a book, Garden Pest & Disease Control – Essential NZ Guide. He was recently made an Associate of Honour of the Royal NZ Institute of Horticulture.

More information on Brett's upcoming talks can be found here.