Major housing development opens in Christchurch

Hoiho Lane. Photo: Supplied

The final stage of a major social housing development has opened in Christchurch on Friday morning.

It is the largest complex built by the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust since it was established, replacing Brougham Village, which was demolished after the 2011 earthquake.

Developed in different stages, the 90-home facility has been gradually completed since February.

The third and final section is at Hoiho Lane, off Brougham St, Sydenham.

It has helped the trust reach a milestone of 150 homes repurposed or built since last year.

Trust chief executive Cate Kearney said these projects made a real difference in increasing the stock of modern social housing available.

Inside the Hoiho Lane apartments. Photo: Supplied

However, she recognises "many more homes are still needed".

Southbase Construction chief executive Quin Henderson, whose company built the new homes, said the development shows how New Zealanders can combat the country's housing crisis and help the community.

"It is incredibly satisfying to work on a project that sees individuals and families have the opportunity for a fresh start, to feel safe and warm, and to grow and thrive."

As part of the development, a unique e-bike and electric car share scheme is being rolled out, which is the first of its kind in the country.

The project offers tenants the chance to use low-cost and low-carbon transport.

The two-year pilot project is being run in partnership with Canterbury, Lincoln and Otago universities.

Lincoln University researcher Helen Fitt said the ultimate goal is helping New Zealanders design better, healthier homes.

In the short term, she also hoped it'll make it easier for tenants to travel and do what they need to.

If successful, the scheme will be implemented across other community housing providers nationwide.

The social housing project has been backed by a $30 million development loan by the Christchurch City Council.