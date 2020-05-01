Friday, 1 May 2020

New date set for Christchurch garden festival

    Festival director Sandi MacRae checks out the progress made at a school garden.
    Cancelled earlier this year due to Covid-19, Christchurch's first Grow Ō Tautahi garden festival will now take place in 2021.

    The three-day festival, which celebrates gardening, homegrown food and sustainability will be held in March next year at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

    Festival director Sandi MacRae said the unavoidable cancellation this year, days before it was set to launch, was a "huge" disappointment for everyone involved.

    "We're incredibly disappointed for all of our sponsors and partners that the event wasn't able to go ahead, so we're working extra hard to make 2021 a huge success," she said.

    "We believe Christchurch needs this festival.

    "We want to come back strong with a festival that reflects the Garden City's love of gardening, our interest in sustainability and environmental awareness."

    The festival is run by the Christchurch Garden Festival Trust, a non-profit organisation, and it will launch again next year on March 12 - 14.

    Entry to the event will be free, with the returns used to create scholarships through local education providers.

    The Grow Ō Tautahi garden festival will return in March.
